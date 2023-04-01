holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.50 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and $73,358.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.00 or 0.06383141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018295 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.042226 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $80,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.