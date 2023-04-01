Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Further Reading

