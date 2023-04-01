Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.31 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00038098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $146.25 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00132192 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,531,462 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

