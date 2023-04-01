HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 580 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.13) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743 ($9.13).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 549.70 ($6.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.66. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 916.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,500.00%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.78), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($411,477.22). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

