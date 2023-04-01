H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $459.39

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.39 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 422 ($5.18). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.25), with a volume of 32,568 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
H&T Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.08.
H&T Group Increases Dividend
About H&T Group
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
