HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Update

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HYZON Motors Price Performance

Shares of HYZNW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17. HYZON Motors has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.73.

