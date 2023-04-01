ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $461.85 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ICON has a total market capitalization of $265.47 million and approximately $461.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 952,897,924 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,963,872.6762971 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27347529 USD and is up 26.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $143,583,175.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

