ICON (ICX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.68 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ICON has a total market cap of $273.24 million and approximately $422.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 952,140,514 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,963,872.6762971 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27347529 USD and is up 26.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $143,583,175.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

