IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $13.74 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.
In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
