IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $13.74 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.