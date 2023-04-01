IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

