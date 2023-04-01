IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 228,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 186,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 19.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

