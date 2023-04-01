iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 665,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 726,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

