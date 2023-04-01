Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Down 17.6%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) fell 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.90.

About Imaging Dynamics

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

