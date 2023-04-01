InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.63. InfuSystem shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 47,026 shares.

InfuSystem Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 775.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

