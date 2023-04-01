Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys $109,952.10 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,754,082.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 2.1 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

