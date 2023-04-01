Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £182,287.56 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 50,079 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £182,287.56 ($223,968.01).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($59,712.50).

Conduit Price Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £805.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.64 and a beta of 0.50. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.50 ($7.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 474.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,590.91%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

