Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,052.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($14,808.70).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,271.96).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 149.02 ($1.83) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of £12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.33, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.
