Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,030.35).

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 116.70 ($1.43) on Friday. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.23 ($4.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company has a market capitalization of £545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.47, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.