Insider Selling: Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Sells $28,770.00 in Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Assure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Assure Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Get Assure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

