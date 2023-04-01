Integrity Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Further Reading

