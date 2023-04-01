Integrity Advisory LLC Buys 11,440 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,297,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,614. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

