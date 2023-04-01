Integrity Advisory LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,163.9% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,414. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

