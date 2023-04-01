Integrity Advisory LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. 1,416,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

