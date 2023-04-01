Integrity Advisory LLC Sells 7,466 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrity Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 8,521,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.