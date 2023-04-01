Integrity Advisory LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrity Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,708. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.07. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

