Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

