International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $131.09. 4,524,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,299. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

