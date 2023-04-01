International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.06).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 150.98 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.70. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

