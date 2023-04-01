Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.28

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.28 and traded as high as $66.46. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 5,686 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.