Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
PRFZ stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.52. 18,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $188.13.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
