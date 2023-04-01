Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

PRFZ stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.52. 18,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.