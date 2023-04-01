Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,138,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

