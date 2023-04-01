Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

