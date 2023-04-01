Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

