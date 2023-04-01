iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $82.16. 6,451,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

