iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,001,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,745. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
