iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 6.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. 537,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,070. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.