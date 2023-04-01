iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.