iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 161.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQDH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

