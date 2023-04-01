iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IMCG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,301. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.