iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.