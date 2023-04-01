iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 56,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.