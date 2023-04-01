iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.73% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $369,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,602,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

