iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 2,485,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

