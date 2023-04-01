iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DVY stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,217. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

