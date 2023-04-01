iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.90. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

