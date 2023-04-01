iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

