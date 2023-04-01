iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818,151 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 9,459,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

