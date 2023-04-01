Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

IE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 525,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,644. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $69,384,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,176,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

