Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $460,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $88.29.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $154,552.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,691.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

