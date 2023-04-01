Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,329. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

